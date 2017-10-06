Senators' Erik Karlsson: Might play Saturday
Karlsson could suit up against Detroit on Saturday.
This would be welcome news for both the Senators and his fantasy owners if Washington is the only game Karlsson misses. He's a top option on the blue line whenever he returns, whether he's able to play against the Red Wings or not.
