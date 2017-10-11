Senators' Erik Karlsson: Missing additional contests

Karlsson (foot) will remain in Ottawa for the remaining two games of the team's road trip to Western Canada, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

This news effectively rules out Karlsson at least until the team returns to the Canadian capital Tuesday to take on Vancouver. Unlike most other players returning from long layoff due to injury, Karlsson not only needs to get healthy, but raise his fitness to levels that will enable him to play the 27 minutes per game that he's been accustomed to receiving for the past five seasons. Look for the Sens to give a better indication of a possible return date for Karlsson after they complete their road trip Saturday.