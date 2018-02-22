Senators' Erik Karlsson: Nashville interested in star defenseman
The Predators have "chatted" with the Senators about Karlsson ahead of Monday's trade deadline, The Athletic reports.
It's no secret that Predators GM David Poile has an affinity for talented defensemen, and we assume that it was worth his time to at least inquire about the possibility of acquiring one of the league's best in Karlsson, who has won the Norris Trophy twice in his career along with the honor of playing in three All-Star Games. However, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic considers Karlsson to Nashville a "longshot at best." The trade deadline is an exciting time for fantasy owners, but we wouldn't make any hasty moves based on what's been churning in the rumor mill.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Tallies two assists•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Unleashes power-play cannon in overtime•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Senators listening to trade offers•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Finally getting on track offensively•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Collects two helpers in overtime win•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Posts minus-2 in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...