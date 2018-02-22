Senators' Erik Karlsson: Nashville interested in star defenseman

The Predators have "chatted" with the Senators about Karlsson ahead of Monday's trade deadline, The Athletic reports.

It's no secret that Predators GM David Poile has an affinity for talented defensemen, and we assume that it was worth his time to at least inquire about the possibility of acquiring one of the league's best in Karlsson, who has won the Norris Trophy twice in his career along with the honor of playing in three All-Star Games. However, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic considers Karlsson to Nashville a "longshot at best." The trade deadline is an exciting time for fantasy owners, but we wouldn't make any hasty moves based on what's been churning in the rumor mill.