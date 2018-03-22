Play

Senators' Erik Karlsson: No timeline for return

Karlsson (personal) will not play Thursday and remains without a timetable to return, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Given that Karlsson is dealing with a death in the family, the team will give their star blueliner all the time he needs. Expect another update from the Senators when he has rejoined the club.

