Senators' Erik Karlsson: No timeline for return
Karlsson (personal) will not play Thursday and remains without a timetable to return, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Given that Karlsson is dealing with a death in the family, the team will give their star blueliner all the time he needs. Expect another update from the Senators when he has rejoined the club.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Away from team with family•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Under the weather•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Tallies two assists•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Picks up two more points against Bolts•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Notches two helpers in Monday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...