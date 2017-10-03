Senators' Erik Karlsson: No timetable for season debut

Karlsson (foot) has no timeline for his return, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports, while relaying from Senators coach Guy Boucher that the team is likely to start (the regular season) without the star defenseman.

While Karlsson hasn't officially been ruled out for Opening Night against the visiting Capitals on Thursday, fantasy owners with stock in him should prepare alternatives just in case he does end up getting scratched. A certifiably elite skater from the back line, Karlsson dropped a whopping 153 points (33 goals, 120 assists) on opponents in the last two seasons combined.