Senators' Erik Karlsson: Notches two helpers in Monday's win
Karlsson picked up two assists while adding three shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.
Since not being moved at the trade deadline, Karlsson has looked like a man reborn, racking up four multi-point showings in seven games for a total of 10 points (two goals, eight assists). Sens fans shouldn't get their hopes up that he'll still be in Ottawa next season, but wherever the 27-year-old is playing he should remain one of the elite fantasy defensemen in the NHL.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Continues improved play against Stars•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Breaks out with stellar performance•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Rating woes continue•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Expresses desire to stay•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Staying put•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Present at Senators practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...