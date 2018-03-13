Senators' Erik Karlsson: Notches two helpers in Monday's win

Karlsson picked up two assists while adding three shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Since not being moved at the trade deadline, Karlsson has looked like a man reborn, racking up four multi-point showings in seven games for a total of 10 points (two goals, eight assists). Sens fans shouldn't get their hopes up that he'll still be in Ottawa next season, but wherever the 27-year-old is playing he should remain one of the elite fantasy defensemen in the NHL.