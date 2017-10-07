Senators' Erik Karlsson: Officially out Saturday
Karlsson (foot) ruled himself out for Saturday's home contest against the Red Wings, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports. "I'm not going to play tonight. It's going to be day-to-day here, " said the defenseman.
While it hurts majorly to not have the elite defenseman at one's disposal, the Swede has at least done fantasy owners a bit of a favor by deciding on his status several hours in advance of the daily lineup lock. By sitting this one out, he'll have Tuesday to rest up before the the next game -- a road clash with the Canucks.
