Senators' Erik Karlsson: Officially ruled out

Karlsson (foot) will not suit up for Thursday's tilt against Washington.

Karlsson remains without a timeline to return, so it was really just a matter of time before coach Guy Boucher officially shut him down. The blueliner is not replaceable -- considering he is one of just three defensemen to record 70-plus points last season -- but, Dion Phaneuf is likely to see the biggest uptick in minutes. When the 27-year-old Karlsson returns to action remains to be seen, however, Saturday's matchup against Detroit seems like a long shot.