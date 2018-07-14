Senators' Erik Karlsson: Ottawa unable to offer huge signing bonuses

Karlsson may have turned down the Senators' July 1 contract-extension offer due to the team not presenting him with sufficient signing bonuses, according to The Athletic.

The Senators are said to be in a poor financial state, even though GM Pierre Dorion reportedly offered the elite defenseman an eight-year deal that was "closer to $11 million than $10 million." As suggested in this latest report, players are heavily concentrated on earning big signing bonuses and front-loaded contracts since there may be a lockout in the 2019-20 campaign. Karlsson remains with Ottawa, despite how it had seemed like a sure bet that he'd wind up in either Tampa Bay or Dallas. Of course, those teams aren't necessarily out of the running. The reality is that no one truly knows at this point what sweater Karlsson will be donning to start the 2018-19 season.