Senators' Erik Karlsson: Ottawa unable to offer huge signing bonuses
Karlsson may have turned down the Senators' July 1 contract-extension offer due to the team not presenting him with sufficient signing bonuses, according to The Athletic.
The Senators are said to be in a poor financial state, even though GM Pierre Dorion reportedly offered the elite defenseman an eight-year deal that was "closer to $11 million than $10 million." As suggested in this latest report, players are heavily concentrated on earning big signing bonuses and front-loaded contracts since there may be a lockout in the 2019-20 campaign. Karlsson remains with Ottawa, despite how it had seemed like a sure bet that he'd wind up in either Tampa Bay or Dallas. Of course, those teams aren't necessarily out of the running. The reality is that no one truly knows at this point what sweater Karlsson will be donning to start the 2018-19 season.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Still with Ottawa for time being•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Could be headed to Tampa•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Some potential landing spots revealed•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Contract offer from Senators disclosed•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Teams permitted to talk extension with defenseman•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Presented with offer from Ottawa•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...