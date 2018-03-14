Senators' Erik Karlsson: Picks up two more points against Bolts

Karlsson scored an unassisted goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 7-4 win over Tampa Bay.

This was the fifth multi-point showing through eight games for Karlsson, and he's now up to nine goals and 47 assists through 64 contests for the campaign. Fantasy players often overlook his contributions in the shot (172) and blocked shot (106) columns, which are particularly valuable in daily contests and make him a high-floor, high-ceiling option. It's also pretty clear that any potential off-ice distractions aren't impacting Karlsson's fantasy upside.