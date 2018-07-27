Senators' Erik Karlsson: Pleased with progress from ankle injury
Karlsson, who has been working on strengthening his surgically repaired ankle this offseason, believes "he is going to be as good as ever," The Athletic reports.
Karlsson has been the subject of various trade rumors this offseason, though he's been tight-lipped about the progress of any contract talks that his camp may have had thus far. The star defenseman -- who has notched 518 points (126 goals, 392 assists) over 627 career games with the Senators -- added that the extra time afforded to him by missing the playoffs helped him focus on rehabbing the ankle injury that required surgery 13 months ago. When asked how the ankle feels, Karlsson said, "110 (percent) probably. It's that good."
