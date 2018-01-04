Senators' Erik Karlsson: Posts minus-2 in loss
Karlsson went scoreless and was on the ice for both Detroit goals in a 2-1 loss to the Red Wings on Wednesday.
This was a shocking ending, as Karlsson's inability to handle the opening faceoff of overtime allowed Detroit to score the winner just six seconds into the extra period. As great as Karlsson is, the Senators' struggles might be starting to take their toll on him, as he's failed to contribute anything positive in four of his past five games.
