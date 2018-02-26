Senators' Erik Karlsson: Present at Senators practice
Karlsson arrived at Ottawa's scheduled practice Monday, just hours before the 3 p.m. trade deadline.
Karlsson did not speak to reporters, allowing speculation to run wild concerning his final destination. Tampa Bay, Washington, Nashville and Vegas remain the favorites to land the world-class defenseman, and all would help Karlsson's already high fantasy value if Ottawa finds an offer it likes.
