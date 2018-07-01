Senators' Erik Karlsson: Presented with offer from Ottawa

Karlsson received a contract offer from Senators GM Pierre Dorion on Sunday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Karlsson has one year remaining on a seven-year, $45.5 million contract that he procured with the Senators in June of 2012. The final two years of the elite blueliner's deal have included a modified no-trade clause. In mid-June, Karlsson's wife Melinda filed a protection order against now ex-teammate Mike Hoffman's girlfriend alleging harassment, and Dorion ending up shipping Hoffman to San Jose with the Sharks promptly redirecting the winger to the Panthers. While that seems like a step in the right direction in terms of the Senators perhaps increasing their chances of retaining Karlsson, we'd expect the franchise defenseman to take his time thinking about his plans for the future.