Senators' Erik Karlsson: Progressing well

Karlsson (foot) participated in his first training-camp skate Saturday, Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun reports, adding that he thinks the Swede will play in the (Oct. 5) season opener versus Washington.

Brennan noted that Karlsson "looks like his old self," which is a huge development for the elite rearguard, who toughed out multiple foot injuries in the postseason, but wound up having corrective surgery on the left foot in mid-June. A two-time Norris Trophy winner, Karlsson added 71 points (17 goals, 54 assists) in 77 games to complement 27 power-play points last regular season.