Senators' Erik Karlsson: Rating woes continue
Karlsson had a goal, a power-play assist and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Washington.
Still a Senator after the trade deadline, Karlsson was plagued by his usual rating woes even on this two-point night. He's now a dreadful minus-31 in that category to go with 44 points in 57 games. While most defensemen would take that offensive production in a heartbeat, it's far below the lofty standard Karlsson has set for himself with an average of 73.3 points per campaign over the previous four.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Expresses desire to stay•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Staying put•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Present at Senators practice•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Being pursued by Lightning•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Still with Ottawa for Saturday's game•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Nashville interested in star defenseman•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...