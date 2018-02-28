Senators' Erik Karlsson: Rating woes continue

Karlsson had a goal, a power-play assist and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Washington.

Still a Senator after the trade deadline, Karlsson was plagued by his usual rating woes even on this two-point night. He's now a dreadful minus-31 in that category to go with 44 points in 57 games. While most defensemen would take that offensive production in a heartbeat, it's far below the lofty standard Karlsson has set for himself with an average of 73.3 points per campaign over the previous four.