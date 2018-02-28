Senators' Erik Karlsson: Rating woes continue

Karlsson had a goal, a power-play assist and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Washington.

Still a Senator after the trade deadline, Karlsson was plagued by his usual rating woes even on this two-point night. He's now a dreadful minus-31 in that category to go with 44 points in 57 games. While most defensemen would take that offensive production in a heartbeat, it's far below the lofty standard Karlsson has set for himself with an average of 73.3 points per campaign over the previous four.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories