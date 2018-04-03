Senators' Erik Karlsson: Records three apples in loss

Karlsson set up three of his squad's five goals, but his team still fell short in a 6-5 loss to Winnipeg on Monday.

If this was the last time that Karlsson will play in Ottawa in a Senators sweater, he certainly went out on a high note, showing the offensive prowess that has made him one of the most feared two-way players in the world. The Senators close the year with three road games, after which they face an offseason where Karlsson will be the subject of trade rumors following a tumultuous trade deadline.