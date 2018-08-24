Senators' Erik Karlsson: Refutes contract rumors
Karlsson denied reports that he would refuse to sign a long-term deal with a Canadian team, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
With trade rumors once again swirling around Karlsson, any indication that a move to one of the six other Canadian franchises likely would only serve to depress the blueliner's trade value. Vancouver general manager Jim Benning disputed claims that Vancouver was looking into acquiring the Swede, which likely leaves Tampa Bay as the frontrunner to acquire his services -- assuming the Senators decide to part ways with Karlsson before the start of the 2018-19 campaign.
