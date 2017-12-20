Senators' Erik Karlsson: Scores twice in loss
Karlsson scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.
Karlsson did his part, potting twice as many goals in the first 21:08 of this game as he had in his first 26 appearances this season. Unfortunately for the offensively-inclined blueliner, the team around him continued to struggle and wasted his scoring outburst. Karlsson's up to 22 points in 27 games, but his even rating here kept his season mark at an ugly minus-15.
