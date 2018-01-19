Senators' Erik Karlsson: Senators listening to trade offers
General manager Pierre Dorion said the Senators' preference is to keep Karlsson, but the team would be open to "an offer you can't turn down".
This won't do anything to calm fans in Ottawa, as the Senators are already a mess with Karlsson on the ice. If he is traded, it'd be a monster move and a sign that his team doesn't think it can re-sign him. He'd also likely get a sharp increase in value, given that he'd almost surely be going to a playoff contender. That said, Dorion emphasized that the Senators want Karlsson to be a Senator for life, so there's no reason to expect a move is imminent.
