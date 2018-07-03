Senators' Erik Karlsson: Some potential landing spots revealed

There are 10 different organizations said to be in the market to potentially acquire Karlsson, who is seeking a long-term contract valued around $11 million annually, Sportsnet reports.

While Karlsson still has one year left on his current contract with the Senators, trade discussions have been ramping up. According to Postmedia, the Sharks, Golden Knights, Capitals, and Rangers -- as well as six other teams across both conferences -- make sense as potential destinations for the stud defenseman.