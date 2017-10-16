Senators' Erik Karlsson: Sporting regular jersey
Karlsson (foot) ditched the non-contact jersey for practice Monday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Karlsson has not suited up for the Sens this season, as he continues to recover from offseason surgery. Being cleared for contact is certainly a step in the right direction; however, the team has not yet given him the green light to play. Ottawa is in action Tuesday against Vancouver, which could mark the defender's 2017-18 debut -- although Thursday versus New Jersey gives him a little more time to get back to 100 percent.
