Senators' Erik Karlsson: Status uncertain
Coach Guy Boucher doesn't know if Karlsson will travel with the team for its three-game road trip, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Considering the Senators don't have anything to play for and Karlsson is dealing with the personal loss suffered by his family, it wouldn't be surprising to see him skip the road trip -- thus capping off his 2017-18 campaign. The team will leave for Buffalo either late Tuesday or early Wednesday and should be able to provide an update.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...