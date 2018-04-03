Senators' Erik Karlsson: Status uncertain

Coach Guy Boucher doesn't know if Karlsson will travel with the team for its three-game road trip, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Considering the Senators don't have anything to play for and Karlsson is dealing with the personal loss suffered by his family, it wouldn't be surprising to see him skip the road trip -- thus capping off his 2017-18 campaign. The team will leave for Buffalo either late Tuesday or early Wednesday and should be able to provide an update.