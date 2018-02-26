Senators' Erik Karlsson: Staying put
Karlsson was not traded ahead of Monday's deadline, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Karlsson was linked to just about every one of the other 30 NHL teams, but ultimately will not be leaving the Senators. The blueliner carries a $6.5 million cap hit, which likely made moving him cost prohibitive this late in the year. Don't be surprised to see Ottawa revisit any offers it received for the 27-year-old during the upcoming offseason, as he will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2018-19 campaign.
