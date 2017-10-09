Senators' Erik Karlsson: Stays back in Ottawa

Karlsson (foot) is back in Ottawa resuming his rehab and skating, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports. Meanwhile, the Senators have traveled to Vancouver in preparation for a night game versus the Canucks on Tuesday.

This news effectively rules Karlsson out for the next contest. It always stings to see an elite player on your bench, but the Swede has been skating and isn't on injured reserve, suggesting that he may not be out too much longer. The Senators' three-game road trip ends with a game against the Oilers on Saturday.