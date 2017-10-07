Senators' Erik Karlsson: Still day-to-day, questionable to go Saturday

Karlsson (foot) remains day-to-day ahead of Saturday's home contest versus the Red Wings, Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The elite defenseman missed Opening Night against the Capitals, and the Senators reportedly haven't decided on his status for this next game. Fantasy owners are advised to keep alternatives ready in case Karlsson, who dropped 71 points (17 goals, 54 assists) in 74 games last season, needs more time to heal.