Senators' Erik Karlsson: Still with Ottawa for Saturday's game

Karlsson, whose name has commonly surfaced in trade rumors, will suit up for the Senators against the Flyers on Saturday afternoon, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Ideally, the Senators would like to retain Karlsson, but that won't stop potential suitors from getting Senators GM Pierre Dorion on the horn to discuss trade possibilities. Still, it looks like the stud defenseman will be safe to play as normal for this matinee.