Senators' Erik Karlsson: Still with Ottawa for time being
Karlsson remains a Senator despite reports that he was on the verge of being acquired by the Lightning on Thursday, the Ottawa Citizen reports.
An unsubstantiated report had surfaced linking Karlsson to the Lightning, pending a trade call to the NHL's front office, but nothing has officially surfaced in that regard. However, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun writes, "there's little question that Tampa appears to be Karlsson's destination of choice," pointing out that the star defenseman has a close relationship with fellow countryman and 2018 Norris Trophy winner Victor Hedman, who currently plays for the Bolts. While this certainly was a tease for hockey fans abound, Karlsson very well could still be on the move ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, whether he winds up in Tampa or someplace else.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Could be headed to Tampa•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Some potential landing spots revealed•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Contract offer from Senators disclosed•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Teams permitted to talk extension with defenseman•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Presented with offer from Ottawa•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Wife files protection order against teammate's girlfriend•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...