Senators' Erik Karlsson: Still with Ottawa for time being

Karlsson remains a Senator despite reports that he was on the verge of being acquired by the Lightning on Thursday, the Ottawa Citizen reports.

An unsubstantiated report had surfaced linking Karlsson to the Lightning, pending a trade call to the NHL's front office, but nothing has officially surfaced in that regard. However, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun writes, "there's little question that Tampa appears to be Karlsson's destination of choice," pointing out that the star defenseman has a close relationship with fellow countryman and 2018 Norris Trophy winner Victor Hedman, who currently plays for the Bolts. While this certainly was a tease for hockey fans abound, Karlsson very well could still be on the move ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, whether he winds up in Tampa or someplace else.