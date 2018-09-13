Senators' Erik Karlsson: Subject of trade rumors, again

Trade talks regarding Karlsson have reportedly picked up again, with a Western Conference team the most likely landing spot, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

By sending Karlsson to the Western Conference, the Senators would limit the number of times they would have to face the world-class defender. Some reports have suggested that the Sharks are in the mix after missing out on John Tavares, as well as the Golden Knights who were early contenders to snag the Swede -- although that was prior to Vegas' acquisition of Max Pacioretty.