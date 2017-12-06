Senators' Erik Karlsson: Takes nine-game point drought into Anaheim
Karlsson has failed to register in a point in nine consecutive games entering Wednesday's road contest against the Ducks.
The Sens have been struggling, and Karlsson's lack of production is likely one of the main reasons for Ottawa's active 1-7-1 slide. However, the veteran is far too talented to continue reeling along his current slump. After all, his 2.05 points per 60 minutes since the 2015-16 campaign pace all regular defensemen. Karlsson owners definitely shouldn't panic, and If there are buy-low opportunities out there, they likely won't be available much longer.
