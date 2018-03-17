Senators' Erik Karlsson: Tallies two assists

Karlsson had two assists and two shots on net in a 3-2 overtime win against the Stars on Friday.

Karlsson has had some struggles, and injuries, this season, but you wouldn't know it by his recent play. The Swede has 14 points over his last nine games. He also has 48 assists in 65 games, putting him on pace to notch 50 helpers once again. For a defenseman, that's amazing.