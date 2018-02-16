Senators' Erik Karlsson: Tallies two assists
Karlsson registered two helpers and six shots on net in a 3-2 overtime win versus the Sabres on Thursday.
Though a career-low 3.8 shooting percentage has suppressed the defenseman's numbers, Karlsson still has 39 points in 51 games. He's been one of the best offensive defenseman in the league for years now, which is why the idea of him being traded has been so intriguing. Even if he stays in Ottawa, he has the kind of offensive skill fantasy owners covet.
