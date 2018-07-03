Senators' Erik Karlsson: Teams permitted to talk extension with defenseman

The Senators have granted other teams permission to engage in contract talks with Karlsson, who is believed to be looking for a deal similar to the eight-year, $11 million AAV deal recently procured by Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, Larry Brooks of The New York Post reports.

Karlsson reportedly received a contract offer from the Senators when the free-agency signing period opened Sunday, but the star defenseman has not provided many clues as to the direction he wants to go. The Doughty signing created a nice baseline in terms of the type of deal that Karlsson should ultimately get himself, and with forward John Tavares inking a massive deal to play in Toronto, the league-wide attention is shifting over to No. 65. While Karlsson does still have one year remaining on his seven-year deal that comes with a $6.5 million cap hit, the Senators appear to be in the midst of exploring trade options with any club that's willing to sign him for the long haul.

More News
Our Latest Stories