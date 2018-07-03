Senators' Erik Karlsson: Teams permitted to talk extension with defenseman
The Senators have granted other teams permission to engage in contract talks with Karlsson, who is believed to be looking for a deal similar to the eight-year, $11 million AAV deal recently procured by Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, Larry Brooks of The New York Post reports.
Karlsson reportedly received a contract offer from the Senators when the free-agency signing period opened Sunday, but the star defenseman has not provided many clues as to the direction he wants to go. The Doughty signing created a nice baseline in terms of the type of deal that Karlsson should ultimately get himself, and with forward John Tavares inking a massive deal to play in Toronto, the league-wide attention is shifting over to No. 65. While Karlsson does still have one year remaining on his seven-year deal that comes with a $6.5 million cap hit, the Senators appear to be in the midst of exploring trade options with any club that's willing to sign him for the long haul.
