Senators' Erik Karlsson: Trade talks heating up again

Karlsson has been drawing more trade interest over the past few days, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

While it appeared that Tampa Bay was a likely landing spot for the gifted defenseman in early July, the report indicates franchises in the Western Conference are now more likely destinations. Vancouver in particular has recently been showing interest in the 28-year-old Swede.

