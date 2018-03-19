Senators' Erik Karlsson: Under the weather
Karlsson "wasn't feeling good" and missed Monday's practice session, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Karlsson's status versus the Panthers on Tuesday is up in the air. If the Swede is unable to give it a go, the Sens would need to call up a player from the minors in order to fill out the roster. Since the trade deadline, the blueliner has been lights out with 14 points in 10 games, along with 28 shots, 19 blocks and four PIM. As soon as the 2017-18 season wraps up, the rumor mill will once again start circulating regarding Karlsson's future in Ottawa.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Tallies two assists•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Picks up two more points against Bolts•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Notches two helpers in Monday's win•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Continues improved play against Stars•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Breaks out with stellar performance•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Rating woes continue•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...