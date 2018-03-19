Senators' Erik Karlsson: Under the weather

Karlsson "wasn't feeling good" and missed Monday's practice session, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Karlsson's status versus the Panthers on Tuesday is up in the air. If the Swede is unable to give it a go, the Sens would need to call up a player from the minors in order to fill out the roster. Since the trade deadline, the blueliner has been lights out with 14 points in 10 games, along with 28 shots, 19 blocks and four PIM. As soon as the 2017-18 season wraps up, the rumor mill will once again start circulating regarding Karlsson's future in Ottawa.