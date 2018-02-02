Play

Senators' Erik Karlsson: Unleashes power-play cannon in overtime

Karlsson assisted on the opening goal and scored the overtime winner -- both with the man advantage -- Thursday against Anaheim.

Karlsson unleashed a cannon from the point in the extra session to put an end to Ottawa's six-game losing streak. The Swedish rearguard logged a whopping 28:35 of ice time and was credited with his first game-winner of the season. Karlsson's minus-24 rating is hard to swallow, but his 34 points through 44 games still make him a must-own fantasy blueliner. Now that the Senators have ended the slump, look for Karlsson to start piling up more points.

