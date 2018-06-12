Senators' Erik Karlsson: Wife files protection order against teammate's girlfriend

Karlsson's wife Melinda officially filed an allegation of harassment against Monika Caryk, the girlfriend of Ottawa wing Mike Hoffman, the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Could this have been part of the reason the Senators disintegrated in 2018? For whatever reason, Ottawa wasn't the same team after reaching Game 7 of the Eastern finals in 2017, finishing with the second-poorest record in the NHL. There's no evidence of fighting between Karlsson and Hoffman in the locker room, but a situation like this couldn't have been easy on either player. Both players remain on the trading block, and this makes it even more likely that at least one will be moved over the offseason.