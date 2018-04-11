Senators' Erik Karlsson: Will not be subjected to draft-day trade
Karlsson will be retained by the Senators -- at least through the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, the Ottawa Citizen reports.
The elite defenseman has one year left on his contract with the Senators, and it comes with a modified no-trade clause and a cap hit of $6.5 million. As noted in this latest report, the team is prohibited from discussing a potential extension with Karlsson until the free-agent signing period opens July 1. Understandably, it sounds like GM Pierre Dorion will do whatever it takes to retain the Swede, as he's amassed 215 points (42 goals, 173 assists) over the last three seasons. The big question is whether Karlsson has a mutual interest in staying in Ottawa after the team finished seventh in the Atlantic Division standings after making it all the way through the Eastern Conference finals in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...