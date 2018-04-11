Senators' Erik Karlsson: Will not be subjected to draft-day trade

Karlsson will be retained by the Senators -- at least through the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, the Ottawa Citizen reports.

The elite defenseman has one year left on his contract with the Senators, and it comes with a modified no-trade clause and a cap hit of $6.5 million. As noted in this latest report, the team is prohibited from discussing a potential extension with Karlsson until the free-agent signing period opens July 1. Understandably, it sounds like GM Pierre Dorion will do whatever it takes to retain the Swede, as he's amassed 215 points (42 goals, 173 assists) over the last three seasons. The big question is whether Karlsson has a mutual interest in staying in Ottawa after the team finished seventh in the Atlantic Division standings after making it all the way through the Eastern Conference finals in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs.