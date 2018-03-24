Senators' Erik Karlsson: Will play Saturday
Karlsson (personal) will rejoin the lineup for Saturday against the Hurricanes., Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Karlsson will rejoin the lineup with a heavy heart, playing in his first game since the death of his son. With Marion Gaborik (undisclosed) unavailable Saturday, the star blueliner will be one of seven defensemen in the Senators' lineup for the matchup against the Hurricanes.
