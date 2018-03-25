Senators' Erik Karlsson: Won't play Monday
Karlsson will not travel with the team to play the Hurricanes on Monday.
Though a specific reason was not given with this news, it may be related the personal tragedy Karlsson suffered recently that kept him out of two games. Though he did return Saturday to play the Hurricanes at home, perhaps he's not ready to hit the road to play hockey just yet. If that is the case, there is a chance he will play at home Tuesday against the Islanders.
