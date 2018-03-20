Senators' Erik Karlsson: Won't play Tuesday

Karlsson (illness) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Panthers, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Karlsson continues to battle a bug that sidelined him from Monday's practice session, leaving him unavailable for the evening's contest against the Panthers. The star blueliner's absence leaves the Senators with a gaping hole to fill in the back end. Patrick Sieloff was promoted from AHL Belleville on Tuesday to take his spot in the lineup, but it will be impossible for Ottawa to replace Karlsson's 56 points -- eight goals and 48 assists -- through 66 games.