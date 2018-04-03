Senators' Erik Karlsson: Won't travel on season-closing trip

Karlsson (personal) will skip the team's final road trip of 2017-18, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Karlsson continues to deal with a personal loss and the team has no incentive to urge him to play given the playoffs are out of the picture. The star blueliner will finish the 2017-18 season having produced 62 points - nine goals and 53 assists -- over 71 contests and figures to return to a prominent role to begin next season.