Dadonov (upper body) will be back in the lineup Saturday, per coach D.J. Smith, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
Dadonov missed Ottawa's last game Wednesday, but it appears his absence will be limited to that one contest. The 32-year-old Russian has contributed 13 goals and seven assists over 52 games with the Senators.
More News
-
Senators' Evgenii Dadonov: Sidelined with upper-body issue•
-
Senators' Evgenii Dadonov: Posts pair of points•
-
Senators' Evgenii Dadonov: Provides game-winner•
-
Senators' Evgenii Dadonov: Keys win with pair of goals•
-
Senators' Evgenii Dadonov: Snaps shutout in Edmonton•
-
Senators' Evgenii Dadonov: Finds twine from bad angle•