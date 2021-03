Dadonov scored a goal on three shots and blocked a pair of shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Dadonov opened the scoring 56 seconds into the game, as he caught Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen cheating off of his left post. Dadonov sniped in his eighth goal of the year, and he's up to 10 points in 28 outings overall. The Russian winger has added 57 shots on net and a minus-7 rating in a top-six role this year.