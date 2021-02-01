Dadonov notched an assist in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Oilers.

Dadonov set up Colin White for the Senators' first goal. The 31-year-old Dadonov hasn't really clicked with his new team yet -- he has three points, 18 shots and a minus-4 rating through nine contests. He's averaging 17:10 per game, so it's not a usage problem. Fantasy managers can likely find more productive wingers on the waiver wire in standard formats.