Dadonov penned a three-year, $15 million contract with Ottawa on Thursday.

With the Senators, Dadonov figures to immediately slot into the first line and No. 1 power-play unit. The winger garnered 25 goals and 22 assists in 69 games for the Panthers last year and should be capable of pushing for the 30-goal threshold for the first time in his career. While he may not be a first-round pick in most fantasy formats, Dadonov should garner plenty of interest in the early rounds.