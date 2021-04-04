Dadonov scored twice on two shots and had three blocks with a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over Montreal.
Dadonov lit the lamp twice just over eight minutes apart in the second period to turn a 2-2 tie into a 4-2 Ottawa lead. The outburst snapped an eight-game goal drought for Dadonov, who had posted just one assist during that stretch. The former Panther has 11 goals and three assists in his first 38 games as a Senator.
