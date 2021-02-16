Dadonov scored the tying goal with 2:01 left in the third period and then fired home the game-winner during Monday's 6-5 overtime victory over the Maple Leafs.

The Senators were down 5-1 late in the second frame before reeling off five straight goals, with Dadonov capping an impressive team effort. The 31-year-old is on fire with five goal in the last five games, a remarkable turnaround after he managed only one goal and three points in his first 12 contests this season.