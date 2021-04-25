Dadonov scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Dadonov helped out on Colin White's first-period tally, then scored one of his own in the third. The 32-year-old Dadonov has taken a step back on offense in 2020-21 -- he has 13 goals and 19 points through 48 contests. The Russian winger has added 84 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-8 rating.