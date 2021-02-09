Dadonov registered a goal on two shots in a 3-1 loss to the Oilers on Monday.

Dadonov fought off Edmonton defenseman Adam Larsson while on a partial breakaway and lifted a backhander over Mike Smith to open the scoring 5:33 into the second period. It was only the second goal of the year for the first-year Senator, who scored 25-plus times in each of the previous three seasons with Florida.