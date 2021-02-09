Dadonov registered a goal on two shots in a 3-1 loss to the Oilers on Monday.
Dadonov fought off Edmonton defenseman Adam Larsson while on a partial breakaway and lifted a backhander over Mike Smith to open the scoring 5:33 into the second period. It was only the second goal of the year for the first-year Senator, who scored 25-plus times in each of the previous three seasons with Florida.
More News
-
Senators' Evgenii Dadonov: Garners assist•
-
Senators' Evgenii Dadonov: Scores first with Sens•
-
Senators' Evgenii Dadonov: Inks three-year pact•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Notches 25 goals again•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Reaches 200 career points•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Nabs power-play helper•